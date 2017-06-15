Infant left at Nevada church might be 'Baby Girl Jackson'

Authorities say an infant that was left at a North Las Vegas church might be the missing "Baby Girl Jackson" who authorities have been looking for in three different states.

North Las Vegas Police Officer Aaron Patty says the child was left Wednesday at the Portals to Glory Pentecostal church. Authorities said "Baby Girl Jackson" was born in February, but her first name is unknown. Two people believed to be her parents are jailed in Arizona for failing to cooperate with agencies working to find the girl.

Octavia Jackson is believed to be the mother. Her lawyer says she is willing to provide a blood draw for authorities to attempt to establish positive identification.

Patty says whoever dropped the baby off should call authorities so officers can investigate further.

