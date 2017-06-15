Armed man prompts police response near Las Vegas Golf Club - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Armed man prompts police response near Las Vegas Golf Club

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police were called to a neighborhood to deal with an armed man Thursday morning. 

Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard at about 8 a.m. with reports of a man with a knife threatening to harm himself.

Metro was attempting to make contact with the man at the scene, but he has since jumped into a backyard of a residence.

Numerous FOX5 viewers have reported a heavy police presence in the neighborhood, including on Decatur, while the situation remained active.

