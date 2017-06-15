Armed man prompts police response near Las Vegas Golf Club

Las Vegas Metro police were called to a neighborhood to deal with an armed man Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard at about 8 a.m. with reports of a man with a knife threatening to harm himself.

Metro was attempting to make contact with the man at the scene, but he has since jumped into a backyard of a residence.

Numerous FOX5 viewers have reported a heavy police presence in the neighborhood, including on Decatur, while the situation remained active.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.