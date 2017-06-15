Sportsbooks prepare for Mayweather-McGregor mega-fight

Jay Kornegay said he couldn't help but smile when he saw the news that the long-anticipated boxing match between boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC fighter Conor McGregor was official.

"I was just kind of shaking my head, but I had a big grin on my face," Kornegay said.

Kornegay, Vice President of Race & Sports Operations at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, has been around sports betting for more than three decades, but said he's never seen a match quite like this one.

"It's a very unusual match-up, that's for sure," he said. "You post a fight, and one of the fighters has never actually boxed before. There's no power rankings for this match-up, so you gotta go by feel kind of like in the old days."

Mayweather has been a huge favorite in the boxing match since betting at the Superbook opened in Feb. On Wednesday, when the fight went a official, Mayweather was listed at -1100 and McGregor at +700.

That means a $100 bet on McGregor would pay $700 if he wins, but a $100 bet on Mayweather would pay $9.09.

"Floyd remains a very big favorite in this fight," Kornegay said.

But even though 'Money' Mayweather is expected to win, bettors are putting their money on McGregor.

"Ninety-two percent of all the bets we've taken so far are for McGregor," Kornegay said. He added that after the fight was announced, the Superbook saw a spike in Mayweather bets.

But it wasn't just bets that started up after the boxing match was announced. Comparisons to the record-breaking Mayweather-Pacquaio fight in 2015 started up right away as well. But Kornegay said while the interest will be higher than the 2015 match, the number of bets won't be.

"This fight here between McGregor and Mayweather is going to stir up a lot of interest," he said. "I'm not sure if its going to reach the same amount that we saw for the Pac-man and Mayweather fight, but the interest is going to be through the roof."

Kornegay said odds-makers have already started working on props bets for the fight and he expects to have pages-worth of props available to bettors.

