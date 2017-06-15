Pair arrested in execution-style homicide in Las Vegas

Police block an area of Cypress Trail and Coran Lane, just off Rancho Drive, after a homicide on June 6, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Police arrested two suspects Wednesday in connection with an execution-style homicide that happened on June 5.

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested 53-year-old Blane Ward and 51-year-old Charlene King Wednesday during a traffic stop in the 5700 block of West Gowan Road, near Rancho Drive.

Police believe Ward and King are the suspects in the death of 65-year-old Jerry Lee Moore. Moore was found face down in the street with handcuffs in the area of Coran Lane and Cypress Trail, which is south of Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, at about 11:30 p.m. on June 5.

McGrath called the homicide an "execution."

Blane and King are in the Clark County Detention Center and each faces one count of open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and robbery with use of a deadly weapon, police said.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's homicide section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

