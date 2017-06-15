2 arrested in execution-style homicide from June 5

Police block an area of Cypress Trail and Coran Lane, just off Rancho Drive, after a homicide on June 6, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Police arrested two suspects Wednesday from an execution-style homicide that happened June 5.

Las Vegas Metro police were called to the area of Coran Lane and Cypress Trail, which is south of Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, at about 11:30 p.m. on June 5.

According to Lt. Dan McGrath, of Metro's Homicide Section, a man, later identified as 65-year-old Jerry Lee Moore was found face down in the street and handcuffed from behind. Police said the man appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

"I would call this an execution," McGrath said. "He's handcuffed. Doesn't look like much sign of a struggle."

Police also noted no one in the area called them regarding a gunshot.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.