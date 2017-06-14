Democrat Baseball's Ruben Kihuen asks for prayers, not politics

Nevada congressman Ruben Kihuen took this photo of a team prayer for Rep. Steve Scalise after he was shot during a baseball practice.

One of the most powerful images coming out of Virginia on Wednesday morning came from a Nevada congressman.

Thirty minutes away from Republican Baseball's practice field, the Democrats were also getting ready for Thursday's annual Congressional Baseball Game. Representative Ruben Kihuen said he and the rest of his team kept practicing until they heard what happened to the team representing the other side of the aisle.

"The coach called us all in to the dugout and we were all surprised because it was about 7:30 a.m.," Kihuen said. "We're about half way through the practice. Everybody's having a great time. We were all complaining about the heat and the humidity."

Kihuen said they didn't know who had been shot, but the team wanted to say a prayer. Kihuen caught the moment on camera.

"I play in the outfield, and I was one of the last people to make it back into the dugout," Kihuen said. "I turned around and I saw that image and I had to take a picture of it. Such a powerful moment where we all came together and prayed for our Republican colleagues. And then once I took the picture, I joined them in the prayer."

Kihuen described victim Congressman Steve Scalise as a very nice and personable guy.

President Trump posted on Twitter that Scalise will make a full recovery.

"The latest information that I got was that he was in critical condition," Kihuen said. "I think we're seeing some mixed messages here."

Since the shooting, several people have come forward to turn the conversation toward politics.

Sheriff Richard Watson of St. Claire County blamed a lack of gun control.

"We can have differences in opinion, but when we go to guns, that's the real issue," Watson said.

"It's very unfortunate that people are already politicizing this," Kihuen said. "At the end of the day, the congressman is a father. He's a son. He's a brother ... We're not republicans or democrats. We're all Americans, and that's why we continue to pray for Congressman Scalise and all the victims."

The Congressional Baseball Game is a tradition more than 100 years old. The game is for charity, but it's often competitive. Kihuen said the teams have been practicing for three months.

Moving forward, he said he expects the game will be more about unity than ever before.

