Las Vegas Boulevard temporarily renamed to Electric Daisy Lane - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Boulevard temporarily renamed to Electric Daisy Lane

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak present the new sign on June 14, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak present the new sign on June 14, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Las Vegas Boulevard was temporarily renamed Electric Daisy Lane in honor of the dance music festival's return to Las Vegas. 

Clark County installed the street sign at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. 

The street sign will remain in place from Tuesday through Monday. 

County officials presented Insomniac Chief Executive Officer Pasquale Rotella with a key to the Strip during a press conference Tuesday. 

The Electric Daisy Carnival will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from Friday through Sunday. 

