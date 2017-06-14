Two Las Vegas kids walking home shot at with BB gun

A 10-year-old boy and his sister were walking home from the Albertson's near Blue Diamond and Cimarron when teens shot at them with a bb gun.

“It’s right here, where the band aid is, that’s the wound,” Rodrigo Franco said pointing to the spot on his leg where he was shot with the BB gun.

“We were walking back from Albertson's with the groceries we needed for dinner,” he said.

The Albertson's is less than a half a mile away from where Rodrigo and his family lives.

“I heard a pop then I heard another, then I heard my brother,” his sister Gisela said. “He just kind of fell and groaned, and just kept saying ‘Ow! Ow! Ow!’”

There were two shots fired. One hit Rodrigo in the back of the leg, the other narrowly missed Gisela.

“I turned around and they were laughing at us,” Gisela said.

Rodrigo made it home limping and bleeding, and when his mom saw him, she called the neighbors for help. Brandon Westly said he went to go and try and find who did it.

He said he saw two teens and confronted them. One ran away, so he questioned the other.

“He said, 'Search me, I don’t got nothing. 'My friend did it’”,” Westly said.

After Rodrigo was taken care of, police were called.

