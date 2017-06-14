Knock Knock: What's legal and what's not

Many solicitors in the valley go door to door selling pest control, home security, lawn services and more.

“What we like to do is obviously keep our community safe, but also have an understanding that people need to work,” Henderson Police PIO Rod Pena said.

To start, all solicitors must obtain a permit from the city to legally solicit. However, gated communities and doors with “no soliciting” signs are off limits to solicitors.

There are exceptions. Religious organizations and anyone knocking on doors for political reasons are allowed to go to any door, anywhere. Journalists are also allowed to knock on all doors because they’re not selling anything.

However, there are also dangers when it comes to door knockers.

“It's kind of hard to differentiate between someone who's trying to make an honest living and someone who's up to no good,” Henderson neighbor Amber French said. “People will come around that aren't really identifying themselves properly and we'll get weird knocks on the door at strange hours like 8:00 or 9:00 at night.”

If anyone feels like a person may not be a legitimate, licensed solicitor, police ask they call 3-1-1. If anyone feels like a person is acting suspicious, casing houses, or trying to break in, they should call 9-1-1. They also suggested giving a verbal response to a door knocker, even if you don’t open the door. That way, these people know someone is home and the home is not vacant.

