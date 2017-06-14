Moped driver killed in crash with dump truck in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

A moped driver died after a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Police responded to the incident at 2:17 p.m. at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. 

Citing witnesses and evidence, police said a 1994 Freightliner Dump Truck was heading northbound on Nellis crossing Sahara on a green light when a 2016 moped traveling eastbound on Sahara approaching Nellis did not stop for a red light and hit the dump truck. The front of the moped hit the side of the dump truck and the driver was ejected onto the pavement. 

Police said the 73-year-old driver of the moped was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries but later died. 

The driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. He remained at the scene. 

Metro's Fatal Detail is investigating the crash. 

Police urge motorists to use alternate routes because the intersection has been shut down. 

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the deceased. 

This marked the 64th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction. 

