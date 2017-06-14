Moped driver injured in crash with cement truck in Las Vegas

Metro police are investigating a crash at Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue on June 14, 2017. (Source: LVACS)

Police are at the scene of a crash on June 14. 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

A moped driver was critically injured in a crash with a cement truck Wednesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police responded to the incident at 2:17 p.m. at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Police said the driver of the moped was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries.

Metro's Fatal Detail has been requested to investigate the crash.

Police urge motorists to use alternate routes because the intersection has been shut down.

The intersection of Sahara at Nellis is temporarily closed due to an injury crash. Please find alternate routes. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 14, 2017

