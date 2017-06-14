Moped driver injured in crash with cement truck in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Moped driver injured in crash with cement truck in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Police are at the scene of a crash on June 14. 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Police are at the scene of a crash on June 14. 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
Metro police are investigating a crash at Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue on June 14, 2017. (Source: LVACS) Metro police are investigating a crash at Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue on June 14, 2017. (Source: LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A moped driver was critically injured in a crash with a cement truck Wednesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Police responded to the incident at 2:17 p.m. at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. 

Police said the driver of the moped was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries. 

Metro's Fatal Detail has been requested to investigate the crash. 

Police urge motorists to use alternate routes because the intersection has been shut down. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.