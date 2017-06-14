Nevada Athletic Commission approves Mayweather boxing event

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are inching closer to a final contract to fight. (FILE)

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved the Floyd Mayweather Jr. promotional date of August 26 at the MGM Grand hotel-casino.

According to FOX5 Sports Reporter Vince Sapienza, the proposed fight between Mayweather and Conor McGregor will also be aired on Showtime.

The mega-fight between the two superstars still hasn't been officially approved by the athletic commission, as documents from both are missing, but many in the boxing world say the fight is imminent.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information becomes availale.

