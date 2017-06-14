McGregor - Mayweather mega fight coming to Las Vegas this August

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are inching closer to a final contract to fight. (FILE)

It's official, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr., two of the biggest stars in their respective sports, will meet in the ring at T-Mobile Arena for what is being called the biggest event in sports combat history.

"I've been in the fight business for a long time and this is the biggest fight ever," UFC President, Dana White said.

White and Mayweather Promotions CEO, Leonard Ellerbe held a joint press conference at UFC Headquarters Wednesday afternoon to announce a fight that was once, never going to happen.

"This is a fight I actually resisted in the beginning, but between the media and fans that's how this fight was built,” White said. "I talked to Conor this morning, and he's beyond excited."

"There is not a commission in the world that wouldn't want to be in our position, we take this very seriously and we embrace the opportunity and look forward to the fight," Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Bob Bennett said.

He said while the date and venue have been approved, he's still waiting on complete applications from both fighters. He said they have plenty of time between now and fight night.

"Right now I see no reason for it not to be approved," Bennett said.

Mayweather and McGregor will go 12 rounds at 154 pounds on August 26, but they have already started making the rounds on social media.

McGregor delivered a not so subtle jab posting a picture of Floyd Mayweather Sr saying "The fight is on.”

"I get a kick out of everything, because he reminds me so much of Floyd," Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said.

But that was only the start to the trash talk.

"Floyd is the A side, come on,” Ellerbe said. “Now let's talk about Conor whooping Floyd's (expletive)," White quickly replied.

No matter whose hand is raised at the end of the fight, both will be paid like champs.

"Not only will it break pay-per-view records in the United States, I think it will break the record in the UK, Australia, Canada and everywhere else that's pay-per-view," said White. "I've been excited for a lot of fights in my life, but this one is going to be special.".

On Wednesday afternoon, McGregor tweeted that "the fight is on."

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

That was followed by Mayweather, who said "it's official" in a Facebook post.

