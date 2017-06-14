Motorcyclist killed in crash near Sahara and Jones identified

Medical examiners have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a vehicle Tuesday night.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 33-year-old Brian Stoddard.

The crash was reported at 11:21 p.m. at Sahara Avenue and Duneville Street, near Jones Boulevard.

Police said Stoddard died at the scene.

The woman driving the vehicle was not injured and didn't appear to be impaired, police said.

Sahara Avenue was shut down in both directions between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road for the investigation.

