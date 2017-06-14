Motorcyclist killed in crash near Sahara and Jones

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle near Sahara and Jones late Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported at 11:21 p.m. at Sahara Avenue and Duneville Street. The male driving the motorcycle died there. The woman driving the vehicle was not injured and didn't appear to be impaired, police said.

Sahara Avenue was shut down in both directions between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road.

