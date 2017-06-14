Female passenger assaults police officer, crew member, another p - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Female passenger assaults police officer, crew member, another passenger on plane to McCarran

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A female American Airlines passenger assaulted another passenger a crew member and later, a police officer on a plane from Chicago to Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to McCarran Airport to meet the flight to make contact with the female when the plane arrived at its gate.

As the female was being escorted off the plane, she assaulted a police officer, Metro said. She was arrested.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.