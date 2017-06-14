Female passenger assaults police officer, crew member, another passenger on plane to McCarran

A female American Airlines passenger assaulted another passenger a crew member and later, a police officer on a plane from Chicago to Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to McCarran Airport to meet the flight to make contact with the female when the plane arrived at its gate.

As the female was being escorted off the plane, she assaulted a police officer, Metro said. She was arrested.

