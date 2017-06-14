Golden Knights expand fan experience and youth hockey with the D Hotel partnership

In less than four months, the Vegas Golden Knights will hit the ice and in a weeks’ time the team will pick their first player. But before that happens, the Golden Knights staff members said they are making sure they take care of their fans first.

"We are proud to announce, the six-year exclusive partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights along with the D Hotel," D Hotel owner, Derek Stevens said.

Tuesday afternoon marked the first official team partnership with a downtown Las Vegas casino. The deal with the D Hotel will offer merchandise, player appearances, a ticket booth, and Fremont Street will be the site of an annual team Fan Fest, but that wasn't all.

"We're going to jump-start the Golden Knights foundation, with $100,000 donation to get the Golden Knights and youth hockey going in downtown Las Vegas," Stevens said.

"We're going to earmark and the focus towards developing the game of hockey in Las Vegas. That buys a lot of sticks, it's going to be awesome," Vegas Golden Knights President, Kerry Bubolz said.

While business was booming on Fremont, fans were getting a true taste for what hockey will look like this fall. Head Coach Gerard Gallant said Tuesday was the first time he saw the ice at T-Mobile.

"We're looking forward to next week. Obviously, we have a couple players in our stall, we're going to get 30 by the expansion draft. We're going to get real busy real quick," Gallant said.

Gallant hired two assistant coaches last week, and said he expects to fill out his coaching staff this month.

"I haven't been busy yet. Once we get our players and once we get on the ice, that's when I get busy," Gallant said.

As for the players on the ice, he's leaving that up to GM George McPhee and the scouts.

"George is putting in a lot of work, Kelly is putting in a lot of work, our staff; the phone is nonstop for the next couple weeks. We'll know what we get when we finally get the draft going on that Wednesday night," Gallant said.

