Man arrested in Las Vegas roommate's May stabbing death

Police have arrested a man accused of killing his roommate in Las Vegas last month.

Zachary Drey was arrested in Riverside, California by the California Highway Patrol. He was put into custody and there are plans to extradite him to Las Vegas.

Lt. Dan McGrath, of Metro, stated a person was concerned after being told by a family member that Drey killed his roommate, Clifton Jade-Alexander Taylor.

Officers arrived in the 3800 block of South Maryland Parkway to find a sliding door to an apartment slightly open. They found Taylor's body, with several stab wounds on May 31.

Medical examiners ruled 25-year-old Taylor's death as a homicide, caused by multiple stab and incised wounds.

Anyone with additional information on this incident should call Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.