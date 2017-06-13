Metro Officers denied service at Las Vegas restaurant

A Facebook post that went viral in the valley claimed that two uniformed Metro Police Officers were denied service at the Café Rio near Durango and the 215.

Here is one of the Facebook posts from one of the officers:

"I have ALWAYS received respect and great customer service at Cafe Rio, until last night. Yesterday was a uniform day for my partner and I. We were greeted by an employee who started our food. The issue was with the next step. A young African/American male, with glasses and curly hair, refused to finish our food. He put his head down and placed his hands on the counter. My partner attempted to engage him in conversation but he refused to acknowledged our presence. My taco started to burn on the grill as an employee in the back told him to finish our food. That employee had to stop what he was doing, come to the front, and complete our order. I am appreciative of the discount and respect I usually receive at Cafe Rio. I am thoroughly disappointed with this employee's behavior. I know Cafe Rio does not condone this type of behavior from its employees. Cafe Rio is located at 7040 S. Durango Drive."

A second officer's wife, Heather Tusko, also confirmed the incident. She said that Café Rio is working hard to rectify the situation and said an investigation is being completed.

A Café Rio spokesperson said this incident does not represent them, adding they respect and honor all first responders including police. They would not comment further on the employee in question but did say he was put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

