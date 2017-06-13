Runnin' Rebels' Mountain West schedule released

Runnin' Rebels' Men's Basketball fans: the team just released part of next season's schedule!



The Mountain West portion of the 2017-18 season schedule was announced Tuesday. UNLV will play 18 games against conference foes.



The team's Mountain West home opener is December 30 against Boise State. From there they host (in order) Utah State, New Mexico, San Diego State, San José State, Wyoming, Air Force, Fresno State and Nevada, Reno at the Thomas & Mack Center this season in league play.



UNLV's Mountain West season ends March 3.



Here is the full Mountain West schedule:

Wednesday, December 27 Bye

Saturday, December 30 Boise State

Wednesday, January 3 at San José State

Saturday, January 6 Utah State

Wednesday, January 10 at Air Force

Saturday, January 13 Bye

Wednesday, January 17 New Mexico

Saturday, January 20 at Colorado State

Wednesday, January 24 at Fresno State

Saturday, January 27 San Diego State

Wednesday, January 31 San José State

Saturday, February 3 at Boise State

Wednesday, February 7 at Nevada, Reno

Saturday, February 10 Wyoming

Wednesday, February 14 Air Force

Saturday, February 17 at San Diego State

Wednesday, February 21 Fresno State

Saturday, February 24 at New Mexico

Wednesday, February 28 Nevada, Reno

Saturday, March 3 at Utah State

