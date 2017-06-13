Runnin' Rebels' Mountain West schedule released - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Runnin' Rebels' Mountain West schedule released

UNLV released its Mountain West men's basketball schedule Tuesday. UNLV released its Mountain West men's basketball schedule Tuesday.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Runnin' Rebels' Men's Basketball fans: the team just released part of next season's schedule!

The Mountain West portion of the 2017-18 season schedule was announced Tuesday. UNLV will play 18 games against conference foes.

The team's Mountain West home opener is December 30 against Boise State. From there they host (in order) Utah State, New Mexico, San Diego State, San José State, Wyoming, Air Force, Fresno State and Nevada, Reno at the Thomas & Mack Center this season in league play.

UNLV's Mountain West season ends March 3.

Here is the full Mountain West schedule:

  • Wednesday, December 27 Bye
  • Saturday, December 30 Boise State
  • Wednesday, January 3 at San José State
  • Saturday, January 6 Utah State
  • Wednesday, January 10 at Air Force
  • Saturday, January 13 Bye
  • Wednesday, January 17 New Mexico
  • Saturday, January 20 at Colorado State
  • Wednesday, January 24 at Fresno State
  • Saturday, January 27 San Diego State
  • Wednesday, January 31 San José State
  • Saturday, February 3 at Boise State
  • Wednesday, February 7 at Nevada, Reno
  • Saturday, February 10 Wyoming
  • Wednesday, February 14 Air Force
  • Saturday, February 17 at San Diego State
  • Wednesday, February 21 Fresno State
  • Saturday, February 24 at New Mexico
  • Wednesday, February 28 Nevada, Reno
  • Saturday, March 3 at Utah State

