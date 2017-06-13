University of Nevada - Reno drops SAE fraternity

Reno's University of Nevada campus is getting rid of one of its fraternities.



The Nevada Alpha Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is losing recognition from the University for the next four years. A board consisting of students and faculty decided on this because the fraternity violated the Student Code of Conduct and other University policies. SAE appealed the University's decision and the fraternity was denied.



For the next four years, SAE will no longer be a part of campus activities or be considered a campus club or organization.