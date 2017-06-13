University of Nevada - Reno drops SAE fraternity - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

University of Nevada - Reno drops SAE fraternity

A student walks in front of a building on the University of Nevada, Reno campus. (Source: AP) A student walks in front of a building on the University of Nevada, Reno campus. (Source: AP)
RENO, NV (FOX5) -

Reno's University of Nevada campus is getting rid of one of its fraternities.

The Nevada Alpha Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is losing recognition from the University for the next four years. A board consisting of students and faculty decided on this because the fraternity violated the Student Code of Conduct and other University policies. SAE appealed the University's decision and the fraternity was denied.

For the next four years, SAE will no longer be a part of campus activities or be considered a campus club or organization.

