Man accused of trafficking wife in Las Vegas admitted to killing daughter

A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >
A homeless man was struck by gunfire during a shooting between three suspects outside of a Central Valley convenience store Sunday night.More >
Golden Entertainment announced Monday that it will purchase three Las Vegas casinos, including the Stratosphere, and a resort in Laughlin.More >
Nevada ranked the second worst in the nation for working fathers, according to a study by WalletHub.More >
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a central Las Vegas neighborhood early Sunday morning.More >
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a boating passenger who was reported missing after a crash on Lake Havasu Saturday.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Authorities say they're searching for a missing baby while the parents are jailed in Arizona for withholding information about the girl.More >
