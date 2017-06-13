Man accused of trafficking wife in Las Vegas admitted to killing daughter

A man accused of forcing his wife into sex trafficking in Las Vegas admitted to killing his 6-year-old daughter in Illinois.

According to the arrest report for Jason Quate, his wife called the police and told them Quate murdered one of their daughters and she told police where they could find the body in Illinois and how it had been left. Police in Illinois confirmed the location of the body and said it matched the woman's statement.

Quate's wife also said he does not let her see or speak to their two other children.

On June 6, Las Vegas Metro police went to the home Quate was residing in and found two girls without pants on. Quate was located and taken into custody without incident.

The mother of the girls said Quate slept with one the girls in the living room without pants on and relayed information regarding inappropriate sexual behavior.

During an interview with authorities, the girl said she would sometimes go to her father's bed to "cuddle" when she had nightmares. She also said she does not know her mother, and only knows what she looks like through pictures. The girl told police she was the "favorite child" and detailed how she received better gifts.

The other child also told authorities that her sister was referred to as Quate's favorite child. She mentioned the "other parent," believed to be her mother, during the interview, but said she doesn't know her name and only sees her during the daytime. She said the woman does not live in their home.

At one point, the girls each drew a picture of themselves with their father. One of the girls wrote a note stating "I love my sexy (sic) dada soooooo very much in the entire universe I miss u soo much."

Detectives said the girls appeared pale and had multiple scars. One of the girls had difficulty walking and was missing a patch of hair. A doctor also confirmed one of the girl's exams showed she may have been sexually assaulted.

In an interview with Quate, detectives said he admitted to hitting the girls with an extension chord. Quate said he had problems controlling his anger. He also admitted to murdering his daughter and participated in concealing her body.

Quate was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The children were taken into Child Protective Services.

