Vegas Golden Knights invite fans to development camp

Fans of the Vegas Golden Knights will be able to see the team’s prospects on the ice for the first time during the development camp.

The Golden Knights Inaugural Development Camp will be held at the Las Vegas Ice Center on 9295 West Flamingo Road, near Fort Apache Road.

The camp will be held from June 27 through July 1.

All on-ice practice and scrimmage will be free and open to the public. Availability is on a first come, first serve basis. Ice center staff and the Golden Knights will also set up events around the rink for attendees to participate in too.

Held at @LVIceCenter and will be FREE & open to the public @FOX5Vegas https://t.co/NWqzDDXEQl — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) June 13, 2017

A limited number of spaces will also be reserved for full season ticket members. Details for ticket holders to register will be announced by the team on Monday.

A roster for the development camp will also be released on a later date.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.