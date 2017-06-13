Suspect refuses to surrender in southwest Valley standoff

Police responded to a standoff in a southwest Valley neighborhood on June 13, 2017. (Nicole)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are responding to a standoff in a southwest Valley neighborhood Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene at 7:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of Tom Noon Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive after 911 callers reported a woman and her son were screaming for help from their porch.

Police said the man inside the home may have injured himself and refuses to leave. Police said he has a warrant for a bank robbery in Virginia.

Police confirmed they were able to remove the woman and her son from the apartment.

Further details were not immediately released.

