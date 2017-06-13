Suspect refuses to surrender in southwest Valley standoff

Las Vegas Metro police said officers have pulled a woman and her son out of an apartment that a man is refusing to leave Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene at 7:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of Tom Noon Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive after 911 callers reported the woman and her son were screaming for help from their porch.

Police said the man inside the home may have injured himself and refuses to leave. Police said he has a warrant for a bank robbery in Virginia.

Further details were not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.