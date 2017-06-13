'My Father, My Hero' Avengers Station contest

Dads can win a year-long pass to the Avengers Station & tickets to Cirque du Soleil's 'Mystere' along with some cool merchandise from Marvel.

Sure, Thor and Odin have their ups and downs, but when it comes down to it, dads and kids hold a special bond! Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island is looking for those local kids to submit the best stories about their fathers for a chance to win four year-long passes to Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.*, a four-pack of tickets to Mystère by Cirque du Soleil, and a Marvel merchandise prize pack!

To submit an entry in the My Father, My Hero contest, kids can send a photo of themselves with their father, along with story about why their father is their hero (max. 200 words) to MarvelStationLV@gmail.com. The deadline to enter is June 17 at 11:59 p.m. The winners will be chosen and notified on Sunday, June 18, with one grand prize winner and two runner-ups.

*Grand Prize pack includes four (4) year-long passes to Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (a four-pack of tickets once a month for 12 months beginning June 2017), tickets for four to Mystère by Cirque du Soleil, and a Marvel merchandise prize pack. Runner-up packs include a Family Four Pack of tickets to Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and a Marvel merchandise prize pack. All prizes based on availability. Management reserves all rights.

