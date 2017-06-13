Metro investigating double homicide in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a double homicide Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 3:28 a.m. in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

Police said two people are dead and one person was taken to a local hospital.

Further details on the incident were not immediately released.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identities of the deceased.

