3 shot, 2 dead, 1 escapes, 1 survives Vegas dark alleyway killing

Two people were killed and one person was critically injured in a shooting in the alley of a Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Four people were inside of a rental car at 3:28 a.m. on Silver Dollar Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, when the car crashed.

Lt. Dan McGrath of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooter was sitting behind the driver. He shot two male passengers and the female driver. The vehicle kept going until it hit a light pole.

Police said the female driver and one of the male passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his twenties was taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face. He was listed in critical condition. Police hope he recovers and leads them to the shooter.

"He has severe damage to his eye and bullet fragments in his head," McGrath said.

Police said the suspect, described as a black male wearing a black T-shirt with a stocky build and a short stature, was seen running from the area.

The rental car had shattered windows and blood dripping from the door. Investigators covered the whole car with fingerprint powder in an effort to find prints. Officers also said they planned to figure out who rented the car as a part of the investigation.

"(We found) some of the female's hair. I'm not sure if (the shooter) tried to pull her back in the car, but the door was open," McGrath said. "The driver's door was open, and it looks like she might have gotten shot and tried to get out."

he crime scene was graphic. Neighbors described a "river of blood" in the alley. A large number of families with children live in the area.

"Somebody's killing someone! Do you know how hard it is to try to kill somebody?" said neighbor Modesto Torres. "That's like a big deal!"

Police do not believe this was a random attack. It is too early in the investigation to determine if the incident was related to gang or drug activity.

he Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identities of the deceased.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

