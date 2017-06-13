1 critically injured, pair killed in Las Vegas alley

Two people were killed and one person was critically injured in a shooting in the alley of a Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 3:28 a.m. in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

According to Lt. Dan McGrath, of Las Vegas Metro police, four people were inside of a rental vehicle in the alley when at one point a passenger sitting behind the driver shot the other rear passenger, the driver and the passenger sitting in the front of the vehicle. The vehicle continued to move following the shooting before it hit a light pole.

Police said two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 20's was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. He was listed in critical condition.

Police said the suspect, described as a black male wearing a black T-shirt, was seen running from the area.

Police do not believe this was a random attack. It is too early in the investigation to determine if the incident was drug-related.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identities of the deceased.

