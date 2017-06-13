Caught with camera: Thieves nab Las Vegas warehouse security camera

Thieves made off with warehouse security camera in Las Vegas.

Security video shows them stealing a Las Vegas business owner's camera doorbell.

"I was shocked," Andrew Domini, owner of Big Boy Bamboo T-Shirts, said.

Domini said he was on vacation in Hawaii when he was alerted of a possible theft.

"I got a notification on my phone and when I opened it I saw two people trying to take off the doorbell," Domini said.

He said he has operated his business at a warehouse near Sunset and McLeod for the past 14 months. He installed a total of 10 cameras on the inside and outside of the building.

Domini said that even though the thieves got away with part of the doorbell camera, they won't be able to use it.

"It has a serial number. I actually pay a yearly fee to have these videos uploaded," Domini said. "And since they were so stupid, they didn't even take the plate the video doorbell sits on to sell a complete package, so it was useless."

Domini said he filed a police report with Metro. Police did not have an update on leads in the case.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.