Las Vegas program looks to steer at-risk kids away from trouble

Parents work hard to make sure their children succeed in life, but sometimes kids walk the wrong path.

In the Las Vegas Valley, one program is working to make sure local kids stay on track and stay out of the prison pipeline.

It's called The Harbor, and it's helped many families like the Carters.

"Being a parent these days is really hard," Khadyja Carter, whose daughter went through the program said. "It's good to know there is a program out there that can help you."

Carter came to The Harbor after her daughter Arnisha got into a fight at school.

"I was nervous," Carter said. "She was a high school student, two credits away from graduating and she was being expelled from school in November, in addition to the charges she was facing."

Arnisha faced battery charges. But after a recommendation from her pastor and just six months at The Harbor, Carter said she saw a turn around in her daughter.

"It's all cool and stuff when you're out there being like everybody else," Arnisha said. "Fighting and going to parties, but when reality hits and you get in trouble, it's not worth it."

Staff at The Harbor helped drop the charges against Arnisha, provided mentorship and even anger management classes.

It's something the staff said it stands firmly behind.

"About 1,500 families have been served here," Jack Martin, of the Clark County Juvenile Justice Services said. "That exit survey is nothing but glowing results."

Getting into trouble isn't the only way into the program.

"I'm hoping that we get our arms wrapped around good kids and good families earlier .. so that kids aren't escalating within our systems," Martin said.

Carter said the best part about the program is that it is free.

"My first phone calls were to attorneys which would've cost tons of money on the legal end after charges were filed," Carter said. "Here we were able to get ahead of that at no cost and get the resources she needed.

Before going to The Harbor, Arnisha faced serious charges, but she's soon to graduate and thanked The Harbor for her achievement.

To learn more about the Harbor, visit their location at 651 N Pecos Rd. Las Vegas, NV.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.