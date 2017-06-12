Following dog's shooting death, Nye County Sheriff says 'appropriate action' to be taken

The Nye County Sheriff said "appropriate action will be taken" after a deputy shot and killed someone's dog in April.

In a press release, Sheriff Sharon A. Wehrly said an internal affairs investigation began after viewing body camera footage from the April 10 incident.

"I am committed to ensuring all contacts with the public and their pets are appropriate and within the scope of training that the Deputies received. I have been an animal owner my entire adult life and sympathize with Mr. Miller on the loss of his family pet. I do not take this loss lightly," she said.

She mentioned how this incident is an example of how body cameras assist in internal investigations.

Wehrly said "Deputy Tolle was provided remedial training prior to his return to patrol responsibilities to ensure his interactions with the public and their pets is appropriate while the investigation is being conducted."

The Animal Control Officer responsible for handling the dog's remains is on administrative leave "pending the outcome of the investigation," according to the release.

Wehrly said the results of the investigation and actions taken will be released after its conclusion.

