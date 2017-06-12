Metro searching for 'person of interest' in Jan. murder case - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro searching for 'person of interest' in Jan. murder case

Posted: Updated:
Police are searching for a person of interest in a January murder. (Source: LVMPD) Police are searching for a person of interest in a January murder. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro Police have asked for the public's help to find a "person of interest" in a January homicide case. 

Officers were called to a home on the 3900 block of Spring Road to investigate a shooting. There, they found Donald Paciotti, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMC Trauma and died, police said.

According to police, the shooting started with a robbery, that may have been drug-related.

No suspect is identified, but police released a photo of a "person of interest." Anyone with information on the person is asked to contact police at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-338-5555 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.