Metro searching for 'person of interest' in Jan. murder case

Metro Police have asked for the public's help to find a "person of interest" in a January homicide case.

Officers were called to a home on the 3900 block of Spring Road to investigate a shooting. There, they found Donald Paciotti, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMC Trauma and died, police said.

According to police, the shooting started with a robbery, that may have been drug-related.

No suspect is identified, but police released a photo of a "person of interest." Anyone with information on the person is asked to contact police at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-338-5555 to remain anonymous.

