Metro no longer searching for 'person of interest' in Jan. murde - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro no longer searching for 'person of interest' in Jan. murder case

Posted: Updated:
Police are searching for a person of interest in a January murder. (Source: LVMPD) Police are searching for a person of interest in a January murder. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are no longer looking for a "person of interest" in a January homicide case. 

Police said they located the person and determined that she was not involved with the investigation. 

The investigation stemmed from a shooting on Jan. 19 in the 3900 block of Spring Road. There, they found Donald Paciotti, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMC Trauma and died, police said.

According to police, the shooting started with a robbery, that may have been drug-related.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-338-5555, to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.