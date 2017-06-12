Metro no longer searching for 'person of interest' in Jan. murder case

Police are searching for a person of interest in a January murder. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are no longer looking for a "person of interest" in a January homicide case.

Police said they located the person and determined that she was not involved with the investigation.

The investigation stemmed from a shooting on Jan. 19 in the 3900 block of Spring Road. There, they found Donald Paciotti, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMC Trauma and died, police said.

According to police, the shooting started with a robbery, that may have been drug-related.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-338-5555, to remain anonymous.

