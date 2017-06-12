Fuel prices drop nearly 3 cents in Las Vegas

Motorists in Las Vegas can enjoy a price cut at the gas pump. According to GasBuddy, the average cost of gasoline fell 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week.

The survey by GasBuddy found gas averaged at $2.62 per gallon Sunday. This compares to the national average which fell 4 cents to $2.33 per gallon.

Including the change in prices on Sunday, the average price of gasoline in Las Vegas was 16.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and was 1.8 cents lower than a month ago. The national average decreased by 0.7 cents per gallon in the last month and was 5.8 cents per gallon lower than one year ago.

The average cost of fuel in Nevada was $2.85 per gallon. In nearby San Bernardino gas averaged at $2.96 per gallon and in Riverside it was $2.97 per gallon.

"While the national average fell 5 cents per gallon in the last week, the bigger story is that 47 states saw average gas prices move lower in the last week, so this isn't just a here and there trend, it's almost everywhere," said Patrick DeHaan, of GasBuddy.

DeHaan said the national average price of gasoline is the lowest for mid-June since 2005.

