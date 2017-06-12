Jury scam resurfaces in Clark County

A scam targeting Clark County residents has resurfaced again.

According to a spokesperson for the Nevada Eight Judicial District Court, a local victim received a phone call from a person who claimed to be with the county. The caller told the victim that she missed an appearance for the grand jury and she needed to go to a nearby pharmacy to get a pre-paid card and post a bond. She was also told that a deputy was on the way to her house to arrest her if she didn't have the money for the bond.

The spokesperson said this isn't the first time criminals have tried to get victims to pay for missed jury duty. The court will not solicit money over the phone or threaten to send a deputy to make an arrest for someone who missed jury duty.

In the past, scammers have used mail, email and included fake judgments that required money. The scammers usually ask victims to purchase a pre-paid credit card.

The spokesperson advises possible victims to independently verify all claims, and examine paperwork or emails that ask for money. The criminals tend to target senior citizens. It is optional for anyone over 70-years-old to serve on a jury.

More information on jury service can be found online here. Anyone who receives a jury summons can reschedule service online here. A jury phone line is also available at 702-455-4472.

