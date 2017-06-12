Woman's body recovered after boat crash on Lake Havasu

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said they have recovered the body of a missing female Tuesday after she was reported missing after a boat crash on Lake Havasu over the weekend.

Waterway deputies found 31-year-old Jennifer Renne Martin, of Los Angeles, in 43 feet of water within the search area of where the crash occurred. There were no signs of obvious trauma to her body. An autopsy on Martin is pending.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the single boat crash at about 8 p.m. on Lake Havasu Saturday. 911 callers reported that a boat had flipped and several people were in the water. They also reported that another boater picked up several people out of the water, including an unresponsive man, while the boat involved in the crash circled the scene unmanned at a high speed. The boater said Martin was last seen in the water.

The boater took the other victims to a nearby beach for medical treatment. The unconscious man, identified as 51-year-old Bruce Buchanan, of California, was taken to Havasu Regional Medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

The boat involved in the crash was later found by authorities on a beach near Spectator Point, it had run onto the shore at high speed. A witness said they did not see anyone around the boat after it crashed onto the shore.

Witnesses told authorities that the boat made a hard left turn before the crash, causing it to lose control and eject all of the occupants into the water.

Authorities said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The operator of the boat, who was not injured, is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.