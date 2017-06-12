District attorney charges LVMPD officer for in-custody death

The Clark County District Attorney's office filed charges against a Las Vegas Metro police officer in connection with the death of Tashii Farmer, also known as Tashii Brown, who died in police custody on May 14.

Officer Kenneth Lopera, 31, faces two charges, including involuntary manslaughter, and oppression under color of office.

Lopera posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson said "a lot of research, thought and deliberation went into the decision" to charge the officer. He added, "we recognize that the job of a police officer is challenging, and they face a variety of situations that most of us cannot imagine. Nevertheless, police officers are not immune from prosecution when their conduct crosses the line and becomes criminal."

According to police, Farmer approached Officer Lopera and his partner inside the Venetian while the officers were in line to buy coffee. Farmer told the officers that "people were chasing him" and ran off. Officer Lopera followed Farmer. Officer Lopera used a stun gun on Farmer as he ran towards a pick-up truck. Officer Lopera thought he was trying to hijack it, but the driver said that was not the case.

Officer Lopera then used his taser seven times on Farmer before punching him and putting him in a rear-naked chokehold, which is an unapproved method of restraint at the police department. Farmer fell unconscious and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

