Nevada ranks 2nd worst for working dads

Nevada ranked the second worst in the nation for working fathers, according to a study by WalletHub.

The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on several factors including average length of the work day, child care costs, male life expectancy and unemployment rates.

It found that Nevada ranked the worst for highest child-care costs and the highest unemployment rate for dads with young kids. It was 48th for lowest median family income and highest male uninsured rate.

Mississippi was listed as the worst state for working dads and Connecticut was the best.

