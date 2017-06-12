Golden Entertainment to buy Stratosphere, Arizona Charlie's and Aquarius properties

The Stratosphere is shown in an undated image. (FOX5 FILE)

Golden Entertainment announced Monday that it will purchase three Las Vegas casinos, including the Stratosphere, and a resort in Laughlin.

The company will acquire American Casino and Entertainment Properties LLC which owns the Stratosphere Casino, Hotel, and Tower, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and the Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin.

Golden Entertainment purchased the properties for $850 million. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2017.

Golden Entertainment currently owns and operates properties in Nevada, Maryland, and Montana. Its portfolio includes four casino properties, 56 taverns, including PT’s, and 1,000 gaming locations.

