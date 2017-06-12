Homeless man struck by gunfire in convenience store parking lot

A homeless man was struck by gunfire during a shooting between three suspects outside of a Central Valley convenience store Sunday night.

Las Vegas Metro officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven located on 901 North Rancho Drive, near Washington Avenue at 7:55 p.m.

Lt. Grant Rogers said a suspect in a vehicle opened fire on two suspects standing in the parking lot. One of the suspects on foot returned fire at the vehicle as it fled the scene.

During the shooting, a homeless man in the parking lot was unintentionally shot, according to police.

The victim was transported to the University Medical Center Trauma Unit in unknown condition.

Police located the suspect's vehicle a few blocks away from the scene.

Police took all three suspects into custody.

A total of 11 handguns were recovered from the shooting suspects.

Police continue to investigate this active scene.

Stay with FOX5 for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.