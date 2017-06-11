Brush fire behind Bellagio may have been caused by homeless camp

A brush fire behind the Bellagio may have been caused by a homeless camp on June 11, 2017 (Zucena Orozco/FOX5).

A homeless camp may have contributed to the start of a brush fire behind the Bellagio on Sunday, according to the Fire Chief Greg Cassell.

Clark County Fire Department crews responded to multiple emergency calls of vegetation on fire on Frank Sinatra Drive, shortly after 4 p.m. On arrival, first-responders located multiple brushes and eucalyptus trees in flames.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the flames that may have spread due to high winds. A total of five engines, one paramedic unit and the battalion chief are on the scene.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as the smoke may cause visibility problems on the road.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.