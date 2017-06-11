Vegas police, community search for missing juvenile

Las Vegas police are asking for assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Metro's Missing Persons Detail reports Catrino Beltran has been missing since June 9 and in need of the public's help in finding him.

Authorities said Beltran was last seen in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway Friday at 9 a.m.

Police describe the boy as Hispanic, about 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Catrino Beltran is urged to contact Metro's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-3111.

