Police: Missing 11-year-old boy found

Las Vegas police said a missing 11-year-old boy was found safe Sunday evening. 

Metro's Missing Persons Detail reports Catrino Beltran had been missing since June 9 and needed the public's help in finding him.

Authorities said Beltran was last seen in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway Friday at 9 a.m.

Police described the boy as Hispanic, about 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police considered the boy a runaway. Beltran was not suspected to be in immediate danger and no foul play was expected, according to police.

