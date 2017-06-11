Vegas PD: Victim shot multiple times, homicide suspect at large

Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in central Las Vegas on June 11, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a central Las Vegas neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Metro said they received multiple emergency calls from witnesses that a shooting took place inside an apartment complex on Sherwood Street, between Sahara and Karen Avenues, just after 6 a.m.

Arriving officers located a Hispanic man shot multiple times and police said medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Metro Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said the victim was shot at least 10 times and the gunman was last seen running through the complex.

Police are working with several witnesses who were home when the gunshots rang out, according to authorities, and initial reports indicate the incident may have been narcotics related.

McGrath said detectives believe the suspect is still in the area and described him only as a short Hispanic male.

Authorities have the incident under investigation and the name of the man deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once family has been notified.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.