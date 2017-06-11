Homicide investigation underway in central Las Vegas

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a central Las Vegas neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call near an apartment complex on Sherwood Street, between Sahara and Karen Avenues, just after 6 a.m.

Metro said arriving officers located a person deceased in the neighborhood once they were at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the complex to continue the investigation.

Authorities have not released any further information on the incident.

