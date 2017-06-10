Authorities identify customer shot, killed at Vegas adult store - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Authorities identify customer shot, killed at Vegas adult store

Posted: Updated:
Metro investigates a deadly shooting at an adult store in central Las Vegas on June 9, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Metro investigates a deadly shooting at an adult store in central Las Vegas on June 9, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police are investigating a deadly confrontation that occurred at an adult store in central Las Vegas Friday night.

Metro responded to Adult Word, located at 3781 Meade Ave. near Valley View Boulevard and Sirius Avenue, at about 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said a store employee shot and killed a customer at the business after a verbal argument turned into a physical confrontation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the customer as 31-year-old Starsky Tautava, of Las Vegas, Saturday. 

Metro said the employee pulled out a gun and shot Tautava during the incident. 

Detectives have not disclosed any further information as the situation remains under investigation.

The coroner's office said Tautava's cause and manner of death were also pending.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.