Authorities identify customer shot, killed at Vegas adult store

Police are investigating a deadly confrontation that occurred at an adult store in central Las Vegas Friday night.

Metro responded to Adult Word, located at 3781 Meade Ave. near Valley View Boulevard and Sirius Avenue, at about 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said a store employee shot and killed a customer at the business after a verbal argument turned into a physical confrontation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the customer as 31-year-old Starsky Tautava, of Las Vegas, Saturday.

Metro said the employee pulled out a gun and shot Tautava during the incident.

Detectives have not disclosed any further information as the situation remains under investigation.

The coroner's office said Tautava's cause and manner of death were also pending.

