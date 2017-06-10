Inspiring triplets overcame homelessness, graduating from Valley High School

Triplets graduating from Valley High School have faced more challenges than passing tests and writing term papers.

The three teens have been through it all, losing parents, supporting themselves and not knowing where their next meal would come from.

The Yeckes triplets said they want everyone to know that anything is possible and people should never give up hope. Laughs from the Yeckes triplets could fool anyone into thinking they've led normal teen lives.

“When we were three months old, our mother died and then our dad went to prison and we lived without grandmother for a while,” Sierra Yeckes said.

(Our grandmother) didn't believe in schooling so we weren't into school until we were eight,” Kassidy Yeckes said.

When the kids were eight, their dad got out of prison and moved the kids from Pioche to Las Vegas.

"While (our dad) was doing his thing we were left to kind of take care of ourselves, and so we did. You know we did our own cooking and cleaning from, well, since we lived with him,” Sierra Yeckes said.

“He started leaving us for like, weeks months at a time. At the house with just us three there, come ninth grade at like five in the morning, I was asleep, my sisters were awake, our house got shot up. There was three bullets, three of us. It was just like ‘Hmmm,” Haley Yeckes said.

Then, they went to live with their other grandparents.

“Although they let us stay with them we were not given food as much or clothing, toiletries and all that stuff,’ Sierra Yeckes said.

So, the three of them started working at Albertson’s.

“We did a lot of walking,” Kassidy Yeckes said.

Apart from waking up every morning to walk to and from school, we have to walk to work and then from work, even if you work till 10, 11, 12, (and) still have to walk home ourselves,” Sierra Yeckes said.

“You learn what to avoid, and to follow the street lights kind of thing, and to look over your shoulder,” Haley Yeckes said.

All the while, they were supporting each other and trying to keep a positive attitude, they said. All three have scholarships to UNLV and start classes this summer.

Kassidy said she’ll pursue a career in medicine, Sierra in teaching, and Haley, possibly in social work.

“I want to go into that field because I wanna give kids like myself (going through) the situations … we had the opportunities we didn't get,” Haley Yeckes said.

They’ve proved nothing can hold them back.

“You can do it! (Things in life) can suck at times, or a lot of the time, but like you can do it,” Haley Yeckes said.

The triplets said what they’re most looking forward to in college is that they can schedule classes and really control their learning.