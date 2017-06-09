Adult store employee shoot, kills customer in confrontation

A worker at Adult World shot and killed a customer Friday night, according to police (Google Maps/FOX5).

An adult store employee shot and killed a customer after an argument turned physical on Friday evening.

According to Metro Lt. Jenkins, the incident occurred at Adult World located on 3781 Meade Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard and West Sirius Avenue.

What began as a verbal argument quickly turned physical, according to police. The employee produced a firearm during the confrontation and shot the victim an unknown number of times.

Las Vegas Metro police are currently investigating the scene. No further information was available at this time.

