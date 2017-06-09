North Las Vegas endangered woman missing - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

North Las Vegas endangered woman missing

Posted: Updated:
Jeannie Daniels disappeared on June 9, 2017. (Source: NLVPD) Jeannie Daniels disappeared on June 9, 2017. (Source: NLVPD)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

Police asked for the public's help to find a missing endangered woman in North Las Vegas Friday. 

Jeannie Daniels, 72, was last seen walking away from her home at 7:00 a.m. Friday near Commerce Street and Duke Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. She reportedly has several medical conditions and needs medication.

Police said she's unaware of her surroundings and can become confused easily. She's known to spend time near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

Daniels is described as a Filipino adult, about 4-foot-8 and 90 lbs.  She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.  She also had a black purse and blue bag.

All hospitals were asked to check their registries for Daniels, or any Jane Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.