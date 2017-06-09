North Las Vegas endangered woman missing

Police asked for the public's help to find a missing endangered woman in North Las Vegas Friday.

Jeannie Daniels, 72, was last seen walking away from her home at 7:00 a.m. Friday near Commerce Street and Duke Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. She reportedly has several medical conditions and needs medication.

Police said she's unaware of her surroundings and can become confused easily. She's known to spend time near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

Daniels is described as a Filipino adult, about 4-foot-8 and 90 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes. She also had a black purse and blue bag.

All hospitals were asked to check their registries for Daniels, or any Jane Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

